Single-family home sells in Lockport for $750,000

A 2,404-square-foot single-family house, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 16665 West Merc Lane in Lockport was sold on March 18 for $750,000, or $312 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Lockport have recently been sold nearby:

· At 16650 West Merc Lane, in July 2025, a 3,764-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $213.

· A 2,119-square-foot single-family home at 1350 West Key West Drive, sold in September 2025, for $485,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· In December 2025, a 2,416-square-foot single-family house at 1012 North Glenmore Street sold for $486,000, a price per square foot of $201.