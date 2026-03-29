How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kane County, March 16-22?

A single-family home in Campton Hills that sold for $1.36 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

In total, 116 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $398,061. The average price per square foot was $222.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.36 million, single-family home at 3N696 Oakmont Drive

A 5,019-square-foot single-family residence at 3N696 Oakmont Drive in Campton Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,357,000, $270 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on March 6.

2. $1.21 million, single-family home at 42W420 Campton Hills Road

The sale of the single-family home at 42W420 Campton Hills Road in Elburn has been finalized. The price was $1,210,000. The house was built in 1977 and has a living area of 2,792 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $433. The transaction was completed on March 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $1.01 million, single-family home at 39W599 Walt Whitman Road

The single-family house at 39W599 Walt Whitman Road in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $1,005,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,280 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $235. The deal was closed on March 6.

4. $925,500, single-family home at 556 Quail Street

The single-family house at 556 Quail Street in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,500. The deal was finalized on March 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $775,000, single-family home at 3N866 Ferson Creek Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3N866 Ferson Creek Road in St Charles. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1964 and the living area totals 2,830 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $760,000, five-bedroom home at 3497 Winding Meadow Lane

The single-family residence at 3497 Winding Meadow Lane in Geneva has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $256. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $750,000, five-bedroom home at 733 Wind Energy Pass

A 3,157-square-foot single-family house at 733 Wind Energy Pass in Batavia has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000, $238 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The house features five bedrooms. The transaction was completed on March 10.

8. $738,080, single-family home at 636 Slate Run

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 636 Slate Run in Elgin. The price was $738,080. The house was built in 2025 and the living area totals 2,995 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on March 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $650,000, single-family home at 630 Thornwood Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 630 Thornwood Way in South Elgin has been finalized. The price was $650,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,973 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 9.

10. $649,500, single-family home at 463 Prairie Ridge Lane

The single-family residence at 463 Prairie Ridge Lane in North Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $649,500. The deal was closed on March 4.