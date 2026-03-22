How much were the top 6 most expensive home sales in Bureau County, March 9-15?

A single-family home in Princeton that sold for $325,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County over the past week.

The county saw a total of six residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $162,167.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 9 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $325,000, single-family home at 219 South 5th Street

The single-family residence at 219 South 5th Street in Princeton has new owners. The price was $325,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 25.

2. $300,000, single-family home at 902 South Euclid Avenue

The single-family home at 902 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $180,000, single-family home at 114 5th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 114 5th Street in Walnut. The price was $180,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 26.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $90,000, single-family home at 1118 South Euclid Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 1118 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton has been finalized. The price was $90,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 25.

5. $40,000, single-family home at 95 South Main Street

The single-family residence at 95 South Main Street in La Moille has been sold. The total purchase price was $40,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 23.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $38,000, single-family home at 611 North Strong Avenue

The single-family home at 611 North Strong Avenue in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $38,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 23.