Single-family home in McHenry sells for $420,000

A 1,314-square-foot single-family home, built in 1981, has changed hands.

The home at 422 Castle Road in McHenry was sold on March 3 for $420,000, or $320 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 8,076 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,134-square-foot single-family house at 1000 Fortress Drive, sold in March 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $251.

· At 506 Castle Road, in July 2025, a 1,188-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $367,000, a price per square foot of $309.

· In March 2025, a 1,757-square-foot single-family house at 1012 Hooks Lane sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $174.