Sale closed in Romeoville: $430,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 75 Ponderosa Drive in Romeoville changed ownership on Feb. 25.

The 2,126-square-foot house, built in 1997, was sold for $430,000, or $202 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Romeoville have also recently been purchased:

· In September 2025, a 1,578-square-foot single-family home at 73 Rockledge Drive sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 41 Abbeywood Drive, in May 2025, a 1,690-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $346,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· A 1,376-square-foot single-family house at 1 Fernwood Court, sold in August 2025, for $397,000, a price per square foot of $289.