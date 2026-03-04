Sale closed in Lombard: $550,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1006 Apple Lane in Lombard has a new owner since Feb. 11.

The 2,122-square-foot home, built in 1966, was sold for $550,000, or $259 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Lombard have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,122-square-foot single-family residence at 607 East Wilson Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· In April 2025, a 2,024-square-foot single-family residence at 1024 South Fairview Avenue sold for $516,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 926 Cherry Lane, in January, a 1,273-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $399,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.