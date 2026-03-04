Sale closed in Lombard: $465,000 for a single-family home

A 1,750-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2014, has changed hands.

The house at 334 Buckingham Court in Lombard was sold on Feb. 11 for $465,000, or $266 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 4,356 square feet.

Other homes in Lombard that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 350 Cimarron Road, in December 2025, a 1,527-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $259.

· In March 2025, a 1,527-square-foot single-family residence at 352 Cimarron Road sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $265.

· A 1,840-square-foot single-family residence at 341 Cimarron Road, sold in February, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $207.