How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kankakee County in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Bourbonnais that sold for $360,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.
The county saw a total of 12 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $239,583.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $360,000, single-family home at 4736 East 5000n Road
The single-family residence at 4736 East 5000n Road in Bourbonnais has new owners. The price was $360,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.
2. $355,000, single-family home at 1472 West Cap Circle
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1472 West Cap Circle in Bourbonnais. The price was $355,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.
3. $319,000, single-family home at 67 Castle Coombe Court
The sale of the single-family residence at 67 Castle Coombe Court in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $319,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.
4. $300,000, single-family home at 1240 Truman Drive
The single-family residence at 1240 Truman Drive in Bradley has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.
5. $290,000, single-family home at 710 Arbor Parkway
The single-family residence at 710 Arbor Parkway in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.
6. $259,000, single-family home at 346 Princeton Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 346 Princeton Avenue in Bourbonnais. The price was $259,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.
7. $175,000, single-family home at 184 South Douglas Avenue
The sale of the single-family residence at 184 South Douglas Avenue in Bradley has been finalized. The price was $175,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.
8. $172,000, single-family home at 411 East 5th Street
The single-family residence at 411 East 5th Street in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $172,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.
9. $170,000, single-family home at 365 South Myrtle Avenue
The single-family residence at 365 South Myrtle Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.
10. $170,000, single-family home at 323 South Grand Avenue
The single-family residence at 323 South Grand Avenue in Bradley has new owners. The price was $170,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 23.