Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County in the week of Feb. 9

A rural residence in Oswego that sold for $1.21 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.
Over the past week, a total of 43 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $362,849. The average price per square foot was $205.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 9 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.21 million, property at 744 Wooley Road
The property at 744 Wooley Road in Oswego has new owners. The price was $1,205,000. The property was built in 1880 and has a living area of 1,552 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $776. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Jan. 22.
2. $555,000, single-family home at 154 Chapin Way
A 3,262-square-foot single-family residence at 154 Chapin Way in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $555,000, $170 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 22.
3. $507,500, single-family home at 809 Canton Drive
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 809 Canton Drive in Oswego. The price was $507,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,734 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $186. The home features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 22.
4. $500,000, four-bedroom house at 633 Mansfield Way
The sale of the single-family home at 633 Mansfield Way in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $500,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,813 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.
5. $492,000, single-family home at 2121 Iroquois Lane
A 2,898-square-foot single-family home at 2121 Iroquois Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $492,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.
6. $490,000, three-bedroom house at 2096 Country Hills Drive
The single-family residence at 2096 Country Hills Drive in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $490,000. The home was built in 2023 and has a living area of 2,171 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $226. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.
7. $488,000, single-family home at 1002 Hudson Drive
The sale of the single-family house at 1002 Hudson Drive in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $488,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,150 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.
8. $450,000, three-bedroom home at 409 Fawn Drive
A 2,072-square-foot single-family house at 409 Fawn Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $450,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.
9. $435,000, four-bedroom home at 479 Raintree Drive
A 1,942-square-foot single-family home at 479 Raintree Drive in Oswego has been sold. The total purchase price was $435,000, $224 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.
10. $435,000, single-family home at 2668 Burr Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2668 Burr Street in Yorkville. The price was $435,000. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 2,869 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 26.