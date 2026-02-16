Three-bedroom house sells for $405,000 in Oswego

A 2,034-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The home at 156 River Mist Drive in Oswego was sold on Feb. 2 for $405,000, or $199 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 2,614 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,036-square-foot single-family residence at 130 River Mist Drive, sold in March 2025, for $422,500, a price per square foot of $208. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 164 River Mist Drive, in November 2025, a 1,947-square-foot single-family home was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,023-square-foot single-family house at 193 River Mist Drive sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.