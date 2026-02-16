Single-family home sells in St. Charles for $560,000

A single-family home located at 2040 Forest Ridge Road in St. Charles changed owners on Feb. 5.

The 2,188-square-foot house, built in 1985, was sold for $560,000, or $256 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in St. Charles have also recently been sold:

· A 1,636-square-foot single-family house at 2101 Dover Lane, sold in January 2025, for $333,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 816 Derby Course, in September 2025, a 1,329-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,636-square-foot single-family residence at 702 Derby Course sold for $305,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.