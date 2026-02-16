Plainfield: Single-family home sells for $507,500

A 2,616-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The home at 23721 Greenfield Drive in Plainfield was sold on Feb. 2 for $507,500, or $194 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,890 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 2,117-square-foot single-family residence at 12927 Walden Drive, sold in May 2025, for $481,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In January, a 2,427-square-foot single-family house at 12961 Greenfield Drive sold for $527,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 23636 Denise Street, in October 2025, a 2,145-square-foot single-family house was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $247.