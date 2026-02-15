How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $4.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

In total, 449 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $463,420, or $271 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $4.15 million, seven-bedroom home at 1437 West Wolfram Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1437 West Wolfram Street in Chicago. The price was $4.15 million. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 7,842 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $529. The house features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

2. $4.05 million, single-family home at 6655 Lee Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 6655 Lee Court in Burr Ridge has been finalized. The price was $4,049,500. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 14,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. The home features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

3. $3.85 million, single-family home at 1234 Spruce Drive

The single-family house at 1234 Spruce Drive in Glenview has new owners. The price was $3,850,000. The home was built in 2019 and has a living area of 6,326 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $609. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $2.95 million, four-bedroom home at 1004 Oak Street

A 4,185-square-foot single-family house at 1004 Oak Street in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,945,000, $704 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

5. $2.4 million, single-family home at 129 Beach Road

A 3,386-square-foot single-family residence at 129 Beach Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,400,000, $709 per square foot. The home was built in 1967. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $2 million, four-bedroom house at 335 Fairview Avenue

A 3,288-square-foot single-family home at 335 Fairview Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,995,000, $607 per square foot. The home was built in 1923. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

7. $1.86 million, six-bedroom house at 1517 Gregory Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 1517 Gregory Avenue in Wilmette has been finalized. The price was $1,862,500. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,467 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $537. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

8. $1.8 million, single-family home at 334 South Ashland Avenue

A 5,008-square-foot single-family house at 334 South Ashland Avenue in La Grange has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,795,000, $358 per square foot. The house was built in 2025. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $1.79 million, single-family home at 2252 Orrington Avenue

The single-family residence at 2252 Orrington Avenue in Evanston has new owners. The price was $1,792,500. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 5,090 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $352. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.

10. $1.78 million, condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive in Chicago. The price was $1.78 million. The house living area totals 1,962 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $905. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.