How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $4.15 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.
In total, 449 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $463,420, or $271 per square foot.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $4.15 million, seven-bedroom home at 1437 West Wolfram Street
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1437 West Wolfram Street in Chicago. The price was $4.15 million. The house was built in 2008 and the living area totals 7,842 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $529. The house features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.
2. $4.05 million, single-family home at 6655 Lee Court
The sale of the single-family residence at 6655 Lee Court in Burr Ridge has been finalized. The price was $4,049,500. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 14,600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $277. The home features seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.
3. $3.85 million, single-family home at 1234 Spruce Drive
The single-family house at 1234 Spruce Drive in Glenview has new owners. The price was $3,850,000. The home was built in 2019 and has a living area of 6,326 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $609. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
4. $2.95 million, four-bedroom home at 1004 Oak Street
A 4,185-square-foot single-family house at 1004 Oak Street in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,945,000, $704 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
5. $2.4 million, single-family home at 129 Beach Road
A 3,386-square-foot single-family residence at 129 Beach Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,400,000, $709 per square foot. The home was built in 1967. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 20.
6. $2 million, four-bedroom house at 335 Fairview Avenue
A 3,288-square-foot single-family home at 335 Fairview Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,995,000, $607 per square foot. The home was built in 1923. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.
7. $1.86 million, six-bedroom house at 1517 Gregory Avenue
The sale of the single-family home at 1517 Gregory Avenue in Wilmette has been finalized. The price was $1,862,500. The home was built in 2025 and has a living area of 3,467 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $537. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.
8. $1.8 million, single-family home at 334 South Ashland Avenue
A 5,008-square-foot single-family house at 334 South Ashland Avenue in La Grange has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,795,000, $358 per square foot. The house was built in 2025. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.
9. $1.79 million, single-family home at 2252 Orrington Avenue
The single-family residence at 2252 Orrington Avenue in Evanston has new owners. The price was $1,792,500. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 5,090 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $352. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 21.
10. $1.78 million, condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive
A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 363 East Wacker Drive in Chicago. The price was $1.78 million. The house living area totals 1,962 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $905. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.