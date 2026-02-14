Homes at or under $1 million in Will County in the week of Feb. 2

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $810,000

For a price tag of $810,000 ($282 per square foot), the single-family house, located at 15165 South Ginger Lane, Homer Glen, changed hands in January. The house spans 2,872 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 0.5-acre lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

2. $762,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 2711 Wait Road, Naperville, the home spans 3,025 square feet and was sold for $762,000, or $252 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 10,019-square-foot, and it was built in 1998. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

3. $750,000

In January, a single-family home located at 3611 Grassmere Road, Naperville, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,028 square feet, was built in 2000 and was sold for $750,000, which calculates to $248 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 9,583 square feet. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

4. $725,000

Situated at 2636 Salix Circle, Naperville, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $725,000, translating to $236 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1996, offers a living area of 3,077 square feet and sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 20.

5. $600,000

At $600,000 ($153 per square foot), the single-family house located at 27047 South Pebble Beach Court, Crete, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1996, provides 3,918 square feet of living space, featuring five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and sits on a 1.2-acre lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.