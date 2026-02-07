Residential home built in 1880 sells for $164,000 in Streator

A 1,130-square-foot residential property, built in 1880, has changed hands.

The home at 817 Painter Street in Streator was sold on Jan. 21 for $164,000, or $145 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,622-square-foot residential property at 1408 Sharon Road in Streator, sold in July 2025, for $230,000, a price per square foot of $142.

· In April 2025, a 1,232-square-foot residential property at 706 North Shabbona Street in Streator sold for $137,000, a price per square foot of $111.