St. Charles: Single-family home sells for $770,000

A 3,380-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 36W824 Red Gate Court in St. Charles was sold on Jan. 16 for $770,000, or $228 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached four-car garage. The property is set on a 1.3-acre lot, with an addition of a pool.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 4565 Greywood Drive in St. Charles, in December 2025, a 2,896-square-foot single-family home was sold for $955,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 5,183-square-foot single-family residence at 4720 Foley Lane in St. Charles, sold in November 2025, for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $203. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.