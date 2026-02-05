Rochelle: Single-family home sells for $140,000

The single-family residence located at 227 East Avenue G in Rochelle was sold on Jan. 16, for $140,000, or $130 per square foot.

The home, built in 1938, has an interior space of 1,080 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property sits on a 9,019-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Rochelle that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,360-square-foot single-family home at 628 East Wood Street sold for $81,000, a price per square foot of $60.

· At 640 East 1st Street, in May 2025, a single-family house was sold for $150,000.

· A single-family home at 632 East 2nd Street, sold in February 2025, for $158,500.