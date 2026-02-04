Sycamore: Condominium sells for $260,000

The condominium located at 557 Stonegate Drive in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 14, for $260,000, or $282 per square foot.

The condo, built in 2006, has an interior space of 922 square feet. The apartment has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage.

Other units in Sycamore that have recently been sold close by include:

· In December 2025, a 1,047-square-foot condominium at 540 Clayton Circle sold for $190,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 544 Clayton Circle, in February 2025, a condominium was sold for $220,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A condominium at 602 Clayton Circle, sold in July 2025, for $265,000. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.