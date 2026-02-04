Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $347,500

A single-family residence located at 1618 Pebblewood Drive in Sycamore changed ownership on Jan. 15.

The 1,064-square-foot home, built in 1988, was sold for $347,500, or $327 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 13,172 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been sold nearby:

· In November 2025, a 2,058-square-foot single-family residence at 1331 Yorkshire Drive sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 1329 Foxbend Drive, in November 2025, a 1,008-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· A 1,085-square-foot single-family residence at 1330 Foxbend Drive, sold in May 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $323. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.