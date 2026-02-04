Berwyn: Four-bedroom home built in 1893 sells for $535,000

A 2,630-square-foot single-family house, built in 1893, has changed hands.

The house at 3420 Grove Avenue in Berwyn was sold on Jan. 21 for $535,000, or $203 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property sits on a 6,150-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Berwyn have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 3501 Kenilworth Avenue, in February 2025, a 2,623-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $149. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,692-square-foot single-family home at 3335 Clinton Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $316. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 1,710-square-foot single-family home at 3324 Kenilworth Avenue sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.