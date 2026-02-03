Single-family home sells in Huntley for $645,000

The single-family house located at 11420 Fitzgerald Lane in Huntley was sold on Jan. 20, for $645,000, or $150 per square foot.

The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 4,289 square feet. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 13,834 square feet.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 11283 Nicollet Lane, in May 2025, a 3,188-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 2,321-square-foot single-family home at 11231 Fitzgerald Lane, sold in October 2025, for $445,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· In August 2025, a 1,634-square-foot single-family house at 11302 Sunset Lane sold for $359,000, a price per square foot of $220.