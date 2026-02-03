Sale closed in Yorkville: $285,000 for a four-bedroom house

A 2,522-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 1052 Homestead Drive in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 20 for $285,000, or $113 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· In October 2025, a 2,902-square-foot single-family house at 1129 Heartland Drive sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $121. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 901 McHugh Road, in September 2025, a 1,709-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $342,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,424-square-foot single-family home at 701 Wacker Drive, sold in August 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.