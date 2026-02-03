Sale closed in Oswego: $442,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family home located at 338 Millstream Lane in Oswego changed ownership on Jan. 20.

The 2,326-square-foot house, built in 2001, was sold for $442,000, or $190 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· At 113 Eisenhower Drive, in May 2025, a 1,340-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $320,500, a price per square foot of $239. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,779-square-foot single-family house at 355 Whitewater Lane sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,340-square-foot single-family house at 105 Eisenhower Drive, sold in June 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $243. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.