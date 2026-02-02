Single-family home in Downers Grove sells for $1.15 million

The single-family home located at 4924 Linscott Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 13, for $1.15 million, or $433 per square foot.

The house, built in 2015, has an interior space of 2,658 square feet. This is a three-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Downers Grove have also recently changed hands:

· In April 2025, a 1,090-square-foot single-family house at 4916 Middaugh Avenue sold for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $1,142.

· At 1246 Warren Avenue, in October 2025, a 1,487-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $437.

· A 1,728-square-foot single-family residence at 4904 Middaugh Avenue, sold in July 2025, for $765,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.