What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County, reported Jan. 19-25?

A single-family home in Spring Grove that sold for $660,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.

In total, 61 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $349,557, or $211 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $660,000, single-family home at 3406 Forest Ridge Drive

A 2,670-square-foot single-family home at 3406 Forest Ridge Drive in Spring Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $660,000, $247 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

2. $620,000, four-bedroom home at 3005 Fawn Trail

A 2,369-square-foot single-family house at 3005 Fawn Trail in Prairie Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $620,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $615,000, single-family home at 7625 Loch Glen Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 7625 Loch Glen Drive in Lakewood has been finalized. The price was $615,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 3,696 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

4. $595,000, single-family home at 2505 Timberline Trail

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2505 Timberline Trail in Woodstock. The price was $595,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,878 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The house features four bedrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $585,000, three-bedroom home at 9206 Pine Needle Pass

The single-family residence at 9206 Pine Needle Pass in Bull Valley has new owners. The price was $585,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

6. $560,000, single-family home at 10317 Ridge Lane

A 2,255-square-foot single-family house at 10317 Ridge Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $560,000, $248 per square foot. The home was built in 1993. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $531,000, single-family home at 9215 Loch Glen Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 9215 Loch Glen Drive in Lakewood. The price was $531,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 3,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

8. $528,000, single-family home at 5906 Bison Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 5906 Bison Lane in Johnsburg has been finalized. The price was $528,000. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,883 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $280. The deal was closed on Jan. 9.

9. $525,000, four-bedroom home at 606 Bally Road

The single-family house at 606 Bally Road in McHenry has new owners. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,836 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $286. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $515,000, single-family home at 642 Lochwood Drive

A 2,657-square-foot single-family residence at 642 Lochwood Drive in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $515,000, $194 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The house features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 8.