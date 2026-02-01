What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Lee County, reported Jan. 19 to 25?

A single-family home in Paw Paw that sold for $396,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside during the past week.

In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $175,447, or $119 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $396,000, single-family home at 235 Wabansi Trail

A 2,298-square-foot single-family residence at 235 Wabansi Trail in Paw Paw has been sold. The total purchase price was $396,000, $172 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

2. $369,000, single-family home at 1182 Inlet Road

The single-family residence at 1182 Inlet Road in Amboy has new owners. The price was $369,000. The house was built in 1911 and has a living area of 2,312 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

3. $320,000, single-family home at 2306 Beach Road

A 1,984-square-foot single-family residence at 2306 Beach Road in Ashton has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $161 per square foot. The house was built in 1916. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $224,000, single-family home at 105 South Dement Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 105 South Dement Avenue in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $224,000. The home was built in 1890 and has a living area of 1,936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $116. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $216,000, residential home at 403 Tracy Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 403 Tracy Avenue in Ashton. The price was $216,000. The house was built in 1973 and the living area totals 1,536 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

6. $190,000, rural residence at 174 Rockyford Road

A 2,016-square-foot rural residence at 174 Rockyford Road in Sublette has been sold. The total purchase price was $190,000, $94 per square foot. The house was built in 1910. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $175,000, single-family home at 1308 West 6th Street

The single-family residence at 1308 West 6th Street in Dixon has new owners. The price was $175,000. The home was built in 1911 and has a living area of 1,023 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $171. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $175,000, single-family home at 43 Mark Court

A 1,293-square-foot single-family residence at 43 Mark Court in Amboy has been sold. The total purchase price was $175,000, $135 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $168,000, single-family home at 54 East Bluff Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 54 East Bluff Street in Amboy. The price was $168,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $109. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

10. $159,000, property at 937 Steward Road

The sale of the property at 937 Steward Road in Steward has been finalized. The price was $159,000. The property was built in 1891 and has a living area of 1,640 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $97. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.