Three-bedroom house in Yorkville sells for $410,000

A single-family home located at 304 Sanders Court in Yorkville has a new owner since Jan. 14.

The 1,633-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $410,000, or $251 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,939 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family house at 416 East Main Street, sold in July 2025, for $250,500. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.

· In April 2025, a 1,238-square-foot single-family residence at 406 McHugh Road sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 412 East Main Street, in March 2025, a 1,546-square-foot single-family house was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.