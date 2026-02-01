Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $527,000

The single-family house located at 25205 Pastoral Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 16, for $527,000, or $172 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 3,071 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 9,583 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield have recently been sold nearby:

· In December 2025, a 3,019-square-foot single-family home at 12824 Summer House Drive sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· A 2,840-square-foot single-family residence at 25321 Pastoral Drive, sold in September 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 25405 Pastoral Drive, in May 2025, a 3,193-square-foot single-family home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $172.