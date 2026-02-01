Oswego: Single-family home goes for $422,000

A 1,706-square-foot single-family home, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The house at 10 Crofton Road in Oswego was sold on Jan. 16 for $422,000, or $247 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 10,019-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 533 Waterford Drive in Oswego, in August 2025, a 2,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,460-square-foot single-family house at 12 Circle Court in Oswego, sold in June 2025, for $324,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,208-square-foot single-family home at 30 Crofton Court in Oswego sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.