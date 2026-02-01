How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County, reported in the week of Jan. 19?

A single-family home in Winnetka that sold for $3.07 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In total, 1,431 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $425,971. The average price per square foot was $262.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $3.07 million, three-bedroom home at 647 Garland Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 647 Garland Avenue in Winnetka. The price was $3.07 million. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 1,952 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,573. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $3 million, single-family home at 1106 Seneca Road

The single-family home at 1106 Seneca Road in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $2,995,000. The house was built in 1937 and has a living area of 5,180 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $578. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $2.85 million, four-bedroom home at 1317 Maple Avenue

A 5,121-square-foot single-family residence at 1317 Maple Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,850,000, $557 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $2.75 million, condominium at 21 East Huron Street, Apt. 4302

A 3,200-square-foot condominium at 21 East Huron Street, Apt. 4302 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,750,000, $859 per square foot. The condo was built in 2002. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $2.63 million, condominium at 305 West Fullerton Parkway, Apt. 4W

The sale of the condominium at 305 West Fullerton Parkway, Apt. 4W in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,625,000. The condo was built in 1915 and has a living area of 5,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $486. The condo features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $2.6 million, single-family home at 1446 West Belle Plaine Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1446 West Belle Plaine Avenue in Chicago. The price was $2.6 million. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 4,520 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $575. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

7. $2.57 million, four-bedroom home at 1510 Kaywood Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1510 Kaywood Lane in Glenview has been finalized. The price was $2,571,500. The house was built in 2025 and has a living area of 4,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $627. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $2.5 million, single-family home at 202 Saint Michael Court

A 6,081-square-foot single-family residence at 202 Saint Michael Court in Oak Brook has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,504,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $2.2 million, single-family home at 911 Green Bay Road

The single-family house at 911 Green Bay Road in Winnetka has new owners. The price was $2,200,000. The home was built in 1924. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.

10. $2.05 million, condominium at 180 East Pearson Street, Apt. 5107

A 2,754-square-foot condominium at 180 East Pearson Street, Apt. 5107 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,050,000, $744 per square foot. The condo was built in 1974. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.