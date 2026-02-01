How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County, reported in the week of Jan. 19?

A single-family home in Winnetka that sold for $3.07 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.
In total, 1,431 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $425,971. The average price per square foot was $262.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $3.07 million, three-bedroom home at 647 Garland Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 647 Garland Avenue in Winnetka. The price was $3.07 million. The house was built in 1920 and the living area totals 1,952 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,573. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.
2. $3 million, single-family home at 1106 Seneca Road
The single-family home at 1106 Seneca Road in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $2,995,000. The house was built in 1937 and has a living area of 5,180 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $578. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.
3. $2.85 million, four-bedroom home at 1317 Maple Avenue
A 5,121-square-foot single-family residence at 1317 Maple Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,850,000, $557 per square foot. The house was built in 2016. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.
4. $2.75 million, condominium at 21 East Huron Street, Apt. 4302
A 3,200-square-foot condominium at 21 East Huron Street, Apt. 4302 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,750,000, $859 per square foot. The condo was built in 2002. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.
5. $2.63 million, condominium at 305 West Fullerton Parkway, Apt. 4W
The sale of the condominium at 305 West Fullerton Parkway, Apt. 4W in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,625,000. The condo was built in 1915 and has a living area of 5,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $486. The condo features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 7.
6. $2.6 million, single-family home at 1446 West Belle Plaine Avenue
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 1446 West Belle Plaine Avenue in Chicago. The price was $2.6 million. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 4,520 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $575. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.
7. $2.57 million, four-bedroom home at 1510 Kaywood Lane
The sale of the single-family residence at 1510 Kaywood Lane in Glenview has been finalized. The price was $2,571,500. The house was built in 2025 and has a living area of 4,100 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $627. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 23, 2025.
8. $2.5 million, single-family home at 202 Saint Michael Court
A 6,081-square-foot single-family residence at 202 Saint Michael Court in Oak Brook has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,504,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.
9. $2.2 million, single-family home at 911 Green Bay Road
The single-family house at 911 Green Bay Road in Winnetka has new owners. The price was $2,200,000. The home was built in 1924. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.
10. $2.05 million, condominium at 180 East Pearson Street, Apt. 5107
A 2,754-square-foot condominium at 180 East Pearson Street, Apt. 5107 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,050,000, $744 per square foot. The condo was built in 1974. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 24, 2025.