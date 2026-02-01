How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Kendall County, reported in the week of Jan. 19?

A single-family home in Yorkville that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 32 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $354,797, or $195 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $800,000, three-bedroom home at 7842 Rte 71

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7842 Rte 71 in Yorkville. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 2,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $370. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

2. $645,000, single-family home at 26640 Lindengate Circle

A 3,485-square-foot single-family house at 26640 Lindengate Circle in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $645,000, $185 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

3. $544,000, single-family home at 2020 Squire Circle

A 2,708-square-foot single-family residence at 2020 Squire Circle in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $544,000, $201 per square foot. The house was built in 2019. The transaction was completed on Jan. 5.

4. $535,000, five-bedroom home at 23 Eagle View Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 23 Eagle View Lane in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $535,000. The home was built in 1981 and has a living area of 1,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $282. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

5. $475,000, single-family home at 2007 Chad Court

The single-family residence at 2007 Chad Court in Montgomery has new owners. The price was $475,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,126 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 6.

6. $440,000, three-bedroom home at 413 Dover Court N

A 2,359-square-foot single-family house at 413 Dover Court N in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $187 per square foot. The house was built in 1996. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

7. $415,000, single-family home at 1721 State Route 31

The sale of the single-family house at 1721 State Route 31 in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $415,000. The home was built in 2021 and has a living area of 1,199 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $346. The house features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 7.

8. $415,000, three-bedroom home at 1012 Independence Boulevard

The single-family home at 1012 Independence Boulevard in Yorkville has new owners. The price was $415,000. The home was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,078 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.

9. $410,000, four-bedroom home at 2288 Grande Trail Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2288 Grande Trail Court in Yorkville. The price was $410,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,814 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $146. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

10. $405,000, single-family home at 2417 Geneva Lane

A 2,443-square-foot single-family home at 2417 Geneva Lane in Montgomery has been sold. The total purchase price was $405,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.