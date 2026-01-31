What $1 million can buy you in Will County in the week of Jan. 19

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region during the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Will County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $1 million or under.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1 million

In January, a single-family home, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms located at 2421 River Woods Drive, Naperville, changed ownership. The property, covering 3,608 square feet, was built in 1989 and was sold for $1 million, which calculates to $277 per square foot. The lot size encompasses 11,249 square feet. The deal was closed on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $975,000

Priced at $975,000 (equivalent to $286 per square foot), this single-family house, constructed in 2006 and situated at 4043 Juneberry Road, Naperville, was sold in January. The home spans 3,410 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property comprises a 10,250-square-foot lot. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

3. $850,000

For a price tag of $850,000 ($253 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 2006 and located at 13151 South Lake Mary Drive, Plainfield, changed hands in January. The house spans 3,359 square feet of living area. The property comprises a 3,049-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 9.

4. $800,000

This single-family home, featuring four bedrooms and four bathrooms, underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 621 Chatfield Road, New Lenox, the house spans 7,000 square feet and was sold for $800,000, or $114 per square foot. The property sits on a lot measuring a 1.5-acre, and it was built in 1992. The deal was finalized on Jan. 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $780,000

Situated at 1804 Princess Circle, Naperville, this single-family house, was sold in January for a price of $780,000, translating to $194 per square foot. The property, constructed in 1996, offers a living area of 4,017 square feet and sits on a 0.4-acre lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 6.