Sale closed in Gardner: $335,000 for a single-family home

By United Robots

A single-family residence located at 310 East Main Street in Gardner has a new owner since Dec. 26, 2025.

The 1,080-square-foot home, built in 1900, was sold for $335,000, or $310 per square foot. The property occupies a lot of 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Gardner that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In October 2025, a 1,036-square-foot single-family residence at 211 North Cedar Street sold for $194,000, a price per square foot of $187.

· At 309 East Parker Street, in March 2025, a 1,332-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $251,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· A 1,596-square-foot single-family residence at 203 East Jefferson Street, sold in January 2025, for $258,000, a price per square foot of $162.

