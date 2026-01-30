Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $515,000

A 2,995-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The home at 2576 Lyman Loop in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 14 for $515,000, or $172 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers three parking spots. The property sits on a 13,068-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 2603 McLellan Boulevard, in December 2025, a 1,994-square-foot single-family house was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,934-square-foot single-family home at 2631 McLellan Boulevard sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 3,084-square-foot single-family home at 2527 Lyman Loop, sold in January 2025, for $465,000, a price per square foot of $151. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.