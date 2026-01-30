Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $570,000

A 3,224-square-foot single-family house, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 6014 Cameron Court in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 16 for $570,000, or $177 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1 acre.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· In August 2025, a 3,042-square-foot single-family residence at 3404 Royal Woods Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $578,500, a price per square foot of $190. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 18 Greenview Road in Crystal Lake, in December 2025, a 1,253-square-foot single-family home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 1,555-square-foot single-family residence at 6123 South Kilkenny Drive in Crystal Lake, sold in December 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.