Single-family home sells for $790,000 in Batavia

A 3,259-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 37W775 Morningside Lane in Batavia was sold on Jan. 22 for $790,000, or $242 per square foot. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to a parking space for three cars. The property’s lot measures 1.3 acres.

