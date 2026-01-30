Sale closed in Lemont: $527,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 13113 Red Drive in Lemont changed owner on Jan. 15.

The 2,914-square-foot house, built in 1978, was sold for $527,000, or $181 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.9 acres.

Other homes in Lemont have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,553-square-foot single-family home at 13816 Anne Drive, sold in June 2025, for $679,000, a price per square foot of $266.

· In April 2025, a 2,822-square-foot single-family house at 13857 Anne Drive sold for $739,000, a price per square foot of $262.

· At 13704 Anne Drive, in February 2025, a 3,092-square-foot single-family home was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.