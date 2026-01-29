Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $405,000

A 2,198-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2018, has changed hands.

The home at 365 Shadow Wood Drive in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 16 for $405,000, or $184 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 383 Fontana Drive, in February 2025, a 2,198-square-foot single-family house was sold for $396,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,213-square-foot single-family home at 3183 Pinewood Drive, sold in December 2025, for $394,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,198-square-foot single-family residence at 3238 Boombah Boulevard sold for $406,500, a price per square foot of $185. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.