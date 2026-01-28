Single-family home in Sycamore goes for $304,000

The single-family residence located at 810 Meadow Lane in Sycamore was sold on Jan. 6, for $304,000, or $261 per square foot.

The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,164 square feet. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,500 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· In June 2025, a 1,199-square-foot single-family residence at 729 Meadow Lane sold for $184,000, a price per square foot of $153. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,380-square-foot single-family residence at 854 Meadow Lane, sold in June 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 870 Krpan Drive, in September 2025, a 1,420-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $271. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.