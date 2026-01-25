How much were the most expensive home sales in Kankakee County, Jan. 12 to 18?

A rural residence in Saint Anne that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County during the past week.

The county saw a total of three residential real estate sales over the past week, averaging $1.45 million. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.5 million, property at 6547 East 2250s Road

The sale of the property at 6547 East 2250s Road in Saint Anne has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.

2. $1.5 million, property at 4140 South 8500e Road

The property at 4140 South 8500e Road in Saint Anne has new owners. The price was $1,500,000. The deal was finalized on Dec. 29, 2025.

3. $1.36 million, property at 14251 East State Route 114, Unit 2

The property at 14251 East State Route 114, Unit 2 in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,361,500. The transaction was completed on Dec. 23, 2025.