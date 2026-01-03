Four-bedroom home sells in Bolingbrook for $457,500

A single-family residence located at 569 Boardman Circle in Bolingbrook has a new owner since Dec. 19, 2025.

The 2,406-square-foot home, built in 1993, was sold for $457,500, or $190 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property sits on an 11,222-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Bolingbrook have also recently changed hands:

· In September 2025, a 2,096-square-foot single-family house at 560 Boardman Circle, sold for $542,500, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,816-square-foot single-family home at 579 Seth Street, sold in October 2025, for $625,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 552 Strong Street, in February 2025, a 2,406-square-foot single-family home was sold for $595,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.