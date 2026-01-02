St. Charles: Four-bedroom home goes for $502,000

The single-family home located at 215 Sunbury Drive in St. Charles was sold on Dec. 23, 2025, for $502,000, or $209 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,401 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,973-square-foot lot.

Other homes in St. Charles have recently been sold nearby:

· At 3350 Saint Michel Court, in November 2025, a 1,771-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,467-square-foot single-family house at 243 Valley View Drive, sold in October 2025, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,592-square-foot single-family home at 3208 Raphael Court, sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.