Four-bedroom home sells for $829,808 in Manhattan

A 3,220-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1977, has changed hands.

The home at 13620 West Carriage Lane in Manhattan was sold on Dec. 16 for $829,808, or $258 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with heat pump heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 4.8 acres.

Other homes in Manhattan have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,686-square-foot single-family home at 13721 West Carriage Lane, sold in September, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 13754 West Memorial Drive, in November, a 2,900-square-foot single-family house was sold for $622,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In November, a 3,400-square-foot single-family house at 24001 South Sunset Lakes Drive, sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.