Three-bedroom home sells in North Aurora for $365,000

The single-family house located at 303 North Sycamore Lane in North Aurora was sold on Dec. 17, for $365,000, or $253 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 1,440 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in North Aurora that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,702-square-foot single-family residence at 607 North Cherrywood Drive, sold in October, for $417,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December, a 1,504-square-foot single-family home at 508 North Pinewood Drive, sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $273.

· At 520 North Birchwood Drive, in December, a 1,159-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $272,000, a price per square foot of $235. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.