Sale closed in Batavia: $560,000 for a four-bedroom home

A single-family residence located at 514 Main Street in Batavia has a new owner since Dec. 15.

The 1,582-square-foot home, built in 1925, was sold for $560,000, or $354 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,000 square feet.

Other homes in Batavia that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,764-square-foot single-family home at 234 South Jackson Street, sold in January, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· In October, a 1,148-square-foot single-family house at 223 South Jackson Street, sold for $311,000, a price per square foot of $271.

· At 514 First Street, in May, a 2,287-square-foot single-family house was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $214.