Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Lockport

The single-family house located at 16804 Swift Arrow Drive in Lockport was sold on Dec. 10, for $599,900, or $303 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,978 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

These nearby homes in Lockport have also recently been sold:

· At 16850 Swift Arrow Drive, in February, a 2,658-square-foot single-family home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $252.

· In April, a 2,499-square-foot single-family residence at 16551 West Springview Drive, sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $192.

· A 2,440-square-foot single-family home at 16601 West Springview Drive, sold in November, for $575,000, a price per square foot of $236.