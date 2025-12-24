Single-family home sells in Orland Park for $625,000

The single-family home located at 7842 Sea Pines Road in Orland Park was sold on Dec. 4, for $625,000, or $213 per square foot.

The home, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,937 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 7830 West 157th Street, in October, a 2,937-square-foot single-family house was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November, a 2,384-square-foot single-family residence at 7824 West 157th Street, sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $203. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,574-square-foot single-family house at 7843 Braeloch Court, sold in April, for $565,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.