Sale closed in Joliet: $440,000 for a three-bedroom home

The single-family house located at 3511 Sumac Drive in Joliet was sold on Dec. 3, for $440,000, or $136 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,244 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. In addition to its 7,841 square feet lot size, the property’s backyard offers a pool.

Other properties in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 3515 Harms Road, in July, a 2,940-square-foot property was sold for $453,000, a price per square foot of $154. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April, a 2,268-square-foot single-family home at 3522 Peachtree Court, sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,190-square-foot single-family residence at 2412 Harms Road, sold in March, for $415,000, a price per square foot of $130. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.