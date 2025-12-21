Bolingbrook: Single-family home sells for $430,000

A 1,900-square-foot single-family home, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 400 Callery Drive in Bolingbrook was sold on Dec. 2 for $430,000, or $226 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 3 Redspire Court, in April, a 2,156-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July, a 1,813-square-foot single-family house at 313 Inner Circle Drive, sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,365-square-foot single-family residence at 323 Callery Drive, sold in September, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.