Sale closed in Crest Hill: $330,000 for a single-family home

A 1,880-square-foot single-family house, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 2528 Silver Rock Drive in Crest Hill was sold on Dec. 1 for $330,000, or $176 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,918-square-foot single-family residence at 2512 Fox Meadow Drive in Crest Hill, sold in September, for $366,900, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 2533 Waterford Drive in Crest Hill, in October, a 1,990-square-foot single-family home was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· In November, a 1,536-square-foot single-family house at 1802 Maserati Drive in Crest Hill, sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $215.